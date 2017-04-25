Uber named official ridesharing service of Bills, Sabres, Bandits

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Uber has been named the official ridesharing service of the Buffalo Bills, Buffalo Sabres, and the Buffalo Bandits.

Pegula Sports and Entertainment announced an official partnership with the app on Tuesday.

The partnership with Uber, which allows users to request rides through an app on their smartphone, will have a positive effect on guest experiences, PSE executive vice president of business development Erica Muhleman said. ““The Bills, Sabres and Bandits share in Uber’s mission of providing reliable, affordable transportation to all community members, while increasing the safety of our roadways through proactively reducing impaired driving.”

Designated Uber pickup and drop-off zones will be created by New Era Field, Keybank Center, and HarborCenter to help simplify travel for guests. Uber is also working with the Sabres and Bills to become integrated into the One Buffalo app, which provides fans with ticket management service and other features.

 

 Uber will kickoff the partnership as the official sponsor of the 2017 Buffalo Bills Draft week with content across Buffalo Bills media platforms. On Wednesday, anyone in Buffalo with the Uber app can open it for the chance to win four tickets to Thursday’s Buffalo Bills official draft party, personally delivered by Thurman Thomas in an Uber  vehicle.  Click here for more information. 

 

Uber services will be available in Western New York this summer.

 

 

