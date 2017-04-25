Weekend Lackawanna fire being called suspicious

Scene where investigators were checking a house that caught on fire early Saturday on Ingham Avenue in Lackawanna.

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Lackawanna Fire Chief Ralph Galanti says an early morning fire from this past weekend is suspicious.

Seven people were displaced in the Saturday fire on Ingham Ave. The fire took place at a four-apartment building owned by the Lackawanna Islamic Mosque, who also own other properties in the area.

According to the fire chief, the fire started in the building’s common hallway.

A mother injured in the fire remains in critical condition, while a three-year-old is improving, but still hospitalized for burns.

It is not clear what caused the fire. Officials are awaiting lab testing results.

Another fire took place on the porch of the same house on April 7.

