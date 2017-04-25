Williamsville man charged with Leandra’s Law violation in Tonawanda

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Williamsville man was arrested on a Leandra’s Law DWI for drugs charge Sunday.

Michael J. Batt, 36, was stopped by Town of Tonawanda Police Sunday afternoon after committing vehicle and traffic infractions on Kenmore Avenue near Starin Avenue.

According to Town of Tonawanda Police, Batt failed several sobriety tests. A two-year-old child was also in the car. The child’s grandfather was called to the scene to take custody of the child.

Batt was charged with a felony count of aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child less than 16 years old in the car (Leandra’s Law). He was also charged with felony driving while intoxicated (drugs) for having a previous DWI-related conviction within the past ten years, endangering the welfare of a child, and vehicle and traffic violations.

Batt was released on bail. He is due in Town of Tonawanda Court 9 a.m. May 15 for arraignment.

