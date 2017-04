ALBION, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Albion man was killed Tuesday afternoon after driving into a tree in Genesee County.

Joseph Manley, 19, died following the Route 77 collision in the Town of Alabama.

New York State Police say he was headed north, when he crossed into the southbound lane and hit a tree on the west side of the roadway shortly after 5 p.m.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.