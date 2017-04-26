Another Schuele boys gang member pleads guilty to conspiracy to distribute cocaine

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A member of the Schuele Boys Gang has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess more than 500 grams of cocaine with intent to distribute.

Michael Robertson, 27, of Buffalo, is facing a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison, with a maximum of 40 years.

The Schuele Boys Gang, which operated in the Schuele Street area of the East Side of Buffalo, is believed to be responsible for multiple acts of violence and the distribution of illegal narcotics including cocaine, crack cocaine and marijuana. Robertson is one of 28 Schuele Boys Gang members, associates, and other individuals arrested in this case.

To date, 23 of the 28 defendants have been convicted.

According to assistant U.S. Attorney George C. Burgasser, who is handling the case, between June 2013 and July 2014, Robertson conspired with other Schuele Boy associates and gang members to distribute cocaine in the city of Buffalo.

Burgasser contended that Robertson obtained cocaine from a supply source and distributed it to others for further distribution to customers. During a search of Robertson’s Eggert Road residence, officers confiscated $19,000 in cash and 300 grams of cocaine.

Robertson’s sentencing is 1 p.m. Aug. 7, before Judge Richard J. Arcara.

 

 

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s