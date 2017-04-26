Another Schuele boys gang member pleads guilty to conspiracy to distribute cocaine

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A member of the Schuele Boys Gang has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess more than 500 grams of cocaine with intent to distribute.

Michael Robertson, 27, of Buffalo, is facing a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison, with a maximum of 40 years.

The Schuele Boys Gang, which operated in the Schuele Street area of the East Side of Buffalo, is believed to be responsible for multiple acts of violence and the distribution of illegal narcotics including cocaine, crack cocaine and marijuana. Robertson is one of 28 Schuele Boys Gang members, associates, and other individuals arrested in this case.

To date, 23 of the 28 defendants have been convicted.

According to assistant U.S. Attorney George C. Burgasser, who is handling the case, between June 2013 and July 2014, Robertson conspired with other Schuele Boy associates and gang members to distribute cocaine in the city of Buffalo.

Burgasser contended that Robertson obtained cocaine from a supply source and distributed it to others for further distribution to customers. During a search of Robertson’s Eggert Road residence, officers confiscated $19,000 in cash and 300 grams of cocaine.

Robertson’s sentencing is 1 p.m. Aug. 7, before Judge Richard J. Arcara.