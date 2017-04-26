Buff State grad wins Food Network competition

News 4 Staff Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo State graduate competed against 15 other celebrity chefs and became the Chopped Champion.

On Tuesday, Lazarus Lynch won Food Network’s “Chopped All-Stars” Competition.

He beat out three other Internet cooking stars last month to reach the finale.

Lynch won $50,000 for 4-H. He says the organization means a lot to him because it inspired him to go to college.

Now that all the hard work is done, Lynch and everyone who supported him is celebrating.

“I got emotional about it because really I felt like we had all won in some way,” Lynch said. “But after competing in six rounds and finally realizing that I’m able to make a contribution to the National 4-H. That was really the best thing.”

Lynch rose to fame with his web series “Son of a Southern Chef,” which was dedicated to his father’s Southern-style cooking.

This spring, he will also star in a pilot show on the Food Network called “Comfort Nation.”

Lynch is also working on a book. It should be available in stores in fall of 2018.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s