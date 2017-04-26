Buff State grad wins Food Network competition

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo State graduate competed against 15 other celebrity chefs and became the Chopped Champion.

On Tuesday, Lazarus Lynch won Food Network’s “Chopped All-Stars” Competition.

He beat out three other Internet cooking stars last month to reach the finale.

Lynch won $50,000 for 4-H. He says the organization means a lot to him because it inspired him to go to college.

Now that all the hard work is done, Lynch and everyone who supported him is celebrating.

“I got emotional about it because really I felt like we had all won in some way,” Lynch said. “But after competing in six rounds and finally realizing that I’m able to make a contribution to the National 4-H. That was really the best thing.”

Lynch rose to fame with his web series “Son of a Southern Chef,” which was dedicated to his father’s Southern-style cooking.

This spring, he will also star in a pilot show on the Food Network called “Comfort Nation.”

Lynch is also working on a book. It should be available in stores in fall of 2018.