Buffalo man killed in Arcade ATV accident

Published:

ARCADE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Wyoming County Sheriff’s office says a Buffalo man was killed in an ATV accident.

Deputies and medical officials responded to Mockingbird Campgrounds in Arcade on Sunday.

There, Jason Krull, 43, had been found pinned under an ATV. It is not clear how long he was pinned before a friend found him.

CPR was performed on Krull for nearly half an hour, at which point medical officials were able to obtain a pulse on him.

Krull was hospitalized in Springville and later flown to ECMC.

On Monday night, he succumbed to his injuries.

