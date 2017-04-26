Buffalo to celebrate older Americans with events in May

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — May, which is National Older Americans Month, will be celebrated in Buffalo.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown announced a number of events taking place next month. Information, courtesy of Brown’s office, can be found below:

MAY 2 – 11 AM – Broadway Market (999 Broadway)

Jumpstart -You are never too old to have fun, get exercise, and receive healthy living information

Sponsors include: Buffalo Fire, Erie County Senior Services Wellness Program, Wellness Institute

Senior Centers in need of transportation, please call the office – (716) 851-4141. Healthy snacks/Lunch

provided. Free Health & Exercise Items; “FREE”.

MAY 4TH AND 5TH – 8:30-3:30 PM Buffalo City Hall

The Mother’s Day Senior Craft Show at Buffalo City Hall

MAY 5 – 7:30 PM Shea’s Performing Arts Center

Come see Shen Yun Performing Arts perform live

A senior meeting place activity. The “Meeting Place” is a senior based & arranged evening programming activity selected by the senior members of the group. Interested seniors should contact the office. General Public Seniors/Non-members pay the full price, Meeting Place Senior/Member pay $30. Seniors interested in joining the “MEETING PLACE CLUB,” contact the office at (716) 851-4115.

MAY 9 – 4-5 PM TOUR/5-7 PM Wine Social – The Theodore Roosevelt Inaugural Site, (641 Delaware Avenue)

“Sip, Taste, Chew & Smile!” Come and get first-hand exposure to Western New York Wines. Finally learn the ideal pairing between wine and food. Come “Sip, Taste, Chew & Smile” at the Historic Theodore Roosevelt Inaugural Mansion/Wilcox House.

MAY 10 – 4-7 PM – Autumnwood Senior Center (1800 Clinton Street)

Mystery Bingo, Raffle & Silent Auction

This will be a fun evening event provided for seniors and the general public. You have a chance to win an array of gifts, prizes, field trips and other fun prizes. Final draw will be held on Friday May 31st at City Hall

*** Prizes can also be viewed and bid on at City Hall on May 2 – May 6***

MAY 12 – 11 AM – 2:30 PM – Shea’s Performing Arts Center

Mayor Brown’s Choice Senior Volunteer Luncheon “Doing Good for Good Sake Award” and “Fashion After Fifty” Fashion Show. This event honors those seniors who volunteer to serve at our community. Come out and enjoy the live music, lunch (catered) and the fashion show. Tickets Required, Cost: $5.00. For more information, call the office at 716 854-4141. Sponsors: Coutour of New York, Salon rouge, Turnstyles Boutique, Tracy’s Kreative Soles, Blessings of Bling, Jefferson Business Solutions, Spot Coffee, Eyes Downtown

MAY 17 – 9-NOON AND 1-3 PM – Kerns Avenue Bowling Facility (163 Kerns Avenue)

Annual Senior Bowl-a-Thon Tickets required. Tickets are $2.00 and it includes: Food, Bowling game, and shoe rental. Call Office for Reservations.

May 19 – 10-noon and 1 – 3 PM – Buffalo Employment & Training Center (BETC) (77 Goodell)

Get instructions on smartphone use including texting, video calling, social media use, and also, computer literacy. Call the Division of Senior Services 851-4141 to sign up.

MAY 24 – 9:30 AM – Bus Leaves City Hall

Dinner Theater at the Station (Erie, PA)

A musical comedy titled: “ENJOY IT NOW, YOUR CHILDREN WILL SURVIVE.” Luncheon/Dinner seating will begin at 12:00 noon; the show and dinner is over by approximately 3:30 PM. You are expected back in Buffalo by 5:30/6:00 OM based on traffic. Total cost per senior is $30.00 before May 1st. Seating Limited; interested seniors should make reservations.

MAY 25 – 10-2 PM – Canisius College Koessler Athletic Center

Mayor Byron W. Brown’s 3rd Annual Senior Health & Wellness Fair This free event provides seniors with an opportunity to speak to dozens of local health associations about their services. Free health screenings, cooking and exercise demonstrations, a healthy breakfast, snacks and more will also be provided.

MAY 31 – NOON – Coca Cola Field

Senior Day at the Ball Game!

Call (716) 851-4141 for reservations. First Come/First Served. Limited Slots. This is a FREE Activity.