Buffalo woman pleads guilty in heroin ring case

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A 24-year-old Buffalo woman has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess heroin with intent to distribute.

Kristen Boncore is one of 14 defendants to be indicted in a heroin trafficking ring investigation, which utilized court-ordered wiretaps as well as undercover purchases. She is the first to be convicted.

According to U.S. Attorney George C. Burgasser, who is handling the case, between April 2014 and Sept. 28, 2015, Boncore conspired with others to distribute heroin on the West Side of Buffalo.

Ten defendants charged in this case were street level distributors, or “runners” in a heroin trafficking ring operated by Daniel Molina-Rios. Molina-Rios was arrested in June 2015 along with Orlando Rios, Luis Montanez, and Jose Andujar.

According to a statement from the U.S. Department of Justice, the organization acquired heroin from the New York City area for distribution in Buffalo, but they also had an alternative heroin source locally.

Charges are pending against the remaining defendants.

The investigation was made by the Drug Enforcement Administration, New York State Police Community Narcotics Enforcement Team (CNET), and the Buffalo Police Department.

Boncore’s charge carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Sentencing is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. August 7 before Judge Arcara.

