Donations being accepted for upcoming AAUW book sale

Published:

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Time to clear your bookshelves and pass along those books you have already read.

The American Association of University Women is now accepting book donations as volunteers prepare for their giant used book sale at the end of May.

You may drop off books at their storefront in the Burlington Plaza at 1551 Niagara Falls Blvd. in Amherst.

They are open Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., Tuesday from 9 until 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. until Noon.

Tax deductible donations help support scholarships and educational programs.

