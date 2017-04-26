Early morning fire damages downtown sandwich shop

By Published: Updated:

BUFFALO (WIVB) – Buffalo Firefighters are trying to figure out what caused a fire at a sandwich shop in Downtown Buffalo Wednesday.

It started around 5:45 a.m.

The fire began in a storage area of Chris’ NY Sandwich Co. on Delaware Avenue.

The flames were contained to the restaurant, but smoke spread to adjacent apartments. Residents say they found heavy smoke in their hallways. All of them got out of the building safely. They are back in at this time.

The fire caused $300 thousand in damage.

No one was injured.

