Eden man accused of killing mother pleads not guilty to murder charges

EDEN, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Eden man accused of killing his 79-year-old mother has pleaded not guilty to second degree murder charges.

Wayne Kozak, 48, was in Eden Town Court Wednesday. He is charged with killing his mother, Mary Louise Kozak, after she was found dead in the Eden home they shared last Thursday.

Kozak was found later Thursday night in a motel in Erie, Pennsylvania. Pennsylvania law enforcement came into Kozak’s room and took him into custody after a judge issued a warrant for his arrest.

Kozak waived extradition proceedings and was brought back to Western New York to face charges.

He’s due back in Eden Town Court 5 p.m. May 2.

Mary Louise Kozak was found fatally shot around 4 p.m. Thursday. The incident is Eden’s first murder in more than 30 years, Eden Police Chief Mike Felschow said.