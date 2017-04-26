Family of injured bicyclists speak out

By Published:

DEPEW, N.Y. (WIVB)- 27-year-old Michael Mohl is fighting for his life after being hit by a pick-up truck while riding his bike with his brother, 25-year-old Phil Mohl.

“He’s in critical condition right now, he’s in the ICU Trauma Unit at ECMC with a broken back and bleeding on the brain,” said their sister Lisa.

Phil’s injuries are less severe; he has a broken wrist, a broken nose, and his missing some teeth, but is in stable condition.

The two were riding their bikes with their other brother Aaron in Depew on Dick Road near George Urban Blvd.

Aaron wasn’t injured.

“He went flying on the other side, by Dick Road,” Aaron said of Phil.

Depew Police have not charged the driver, and said in a press release they don’t believe drugs or alcohol was at play.

They wouldn’t comment further on the investigation.

Lisa Mohl has been at the hospital since she got the call.

“I just totally flipped. At that point I just wanted to go to the hospital and see what was going on.”

The men’s family said they were used to biking that route. They told us they were bringing an x-box to a video game store.

“They love to bike,” their sister Leanne Mohl said.

Neither Michael or Phil were wearing helmets, according to their family.

