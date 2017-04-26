Food Bank President to step down

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Food Bank of WNY announced on Wednesday that their President is stepping down.

Marylou Borowiak, 57, has been with the Food Bank of WNY for more than 20 years.

“This organization has grown so much over the past 20 years, and I am so proud of all the accomplishments and efficiencies our devoted team has achieved,” Borowiak said. “Hunger is a serious issue in our community, and it’s important to me, the Board, and our staff that we put those we serve first and ensure a smooth transition to the next leader. This move allows me to spend more time with my family and pursue other personal goals, but at the same time I am committed to staying actively engaged in the local community in assisting many other not-for-profits I’ve been honored to be associated with over the years through volunteerism and board membership.”

The Food Bank of WNY works with hundreds of member agencies in Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie and Niagara counties.

Borowiak spent 12 years on the Food Bank’s board, and also served as Board Chairperson.

When former Food Bank President and CEO Tom Heine became ill in 2008, Borowiak was asked to fill in as the interim leader. Upon Heine’s passing the next year, Borowiak had “interim” dropped from her title.

Borowiak will step down “later this year,” the Food Bank says.