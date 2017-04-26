Fredonia Police announce they will be wearing body cameras during this weekend’s Fredfest

By Published:
This photo is from a previous Fredonia Fred Fest.

FREDONIA, N.Y. (WIVB) – Fredonia Police have announced that they are now wearing body cameras, in advance of the weekend of Fredfest from April 27 to 29.

According to a Fredonia Police statement, officers are wearing the cameras to document events as they occur.

All arrests will be posted to the Fredonia Police’s Facebook page for public viewing, the statement also said.

During the weekend of Fredfest, judges will be holding court throughout the evening and into the night so that suspects can be arraigned and held for bail.

Anyone who is arrested and unable to post bail will be transported to Chautauqua County Jail in Mayville until bail can be secured.

“If you are intending to attend a social event in the Village of Fredonia this weekend, we encourage you to obey the law,” Bradley C. Meyers, Fredonia’s Chief of Police said in a statement. “It would be unfortunate for future employers to see your arrest on social media.”

