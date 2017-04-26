Gainsville man facing domestic charges after running from sheriff’s deputies

Ervin Delude, Sr.

GAINESVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Gainsville man has been charged after attempting to flee from police following a domestic dispute Monday.

Ervin Delude Sr., 45, was charged with first degree criminal contempt and aggravated family offense, both felonies, as well as resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

According to Wyoming County Sheriff’s reports, sheriff’s deputies responded to Dutton Road for a call of a domestic dispute. Upon arriving, patrol discovered that the male suspect had fled on foot. Delude, the suspect, was located walking north on nearby railroad tracks.

After speaking with Delude for several minutes, the suspect attempted to run. A foot pursuit ended with Delude being captured.

He was remanded to Wyoming County Jail with no bail due to multiple previous felony convictions, sheriff’s reports said.

His case will be heard at a later date.

