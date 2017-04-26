Local cheerleading teams heading to world championship events in Florida

News 4 Staff Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York Icons Buffalo is sending three cheerleading teams to summit and world championship events in Orlando.

These girls practice two to three times a week and compete two to three times a month.

“Lots of dedication, and time consuming,” New York Icons Buffalo Owner Jarron Shockley said. “It’s really rewarding that they get to go to this event. We look forward to it and try really hard to get there. Luckily, we get to take three teams to this bigger event.”

The Icons held a send-off celebration for the teams Tuesday night in Clarence.

The World Championships begin this weekend in Orlando.

