NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police in Niagara Falls have arrested a man who was wanted on an Attempted Murder charge in Georgia. Emanuel Williams was arrested Wednesday evening on Pine Avenue.

Police have not said how they learned that Williams was in Niagara Falls. He was sent to jail, and is awaiting extradition back to Georgia.

