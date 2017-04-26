NCCC President retires amid federal probe

SANBORN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Amid a federal probe, Niagara County Community College’s President has retired.

Federal authorities were investigating whether or not James Klyczek was involved in a bid rigging scheme related to the construction of the Niagara Falls Culinary Institute.

The $26 million facility was completed in 2012.

Related to the selection process for law firms and contractors, News 4 obtained a series of emails from 2010 and 2011, where Klyczek urged staff to push for specific contractors and firms.

Early last month, NCCC’s Board of Trustees voted 5-4 to keep Klyczek there in order to “maintain consistency at the college” and help “ensure students receive the same strong education they have come to expect at NCCC,” a statement from Board Chairman Vincent Ginestre said.

