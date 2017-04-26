NCCC president retires hours before board plans to remove him

Related Coverage President will stay on at NCCC amid federal probe

SANBORN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A college president that has been under fire made a decision about his future before the school could do it for him.

Niagara County Community College President James Klyczek was slammed for how he responded to allegations of sexual assault.

Since the incident, many people at the college said it was hurting the schools’ reputation and students said they didn’t feel as safe.

Wednesday, Dr. Klyczek retired from his position as president hours before the college Board of Trustees were planning to remove him.

Klyczek sent the board chairman an e-mail notifying him of his retirement.

“I was elated, joyful, I feel a new start for the college,” said Professor at NCCC, Phillip Haseley.

“I think now we can move forward and focus on what we’re in business to do and that’s to educate students,” said Lori Townsend, faculty senate president at NCCC.

Recent recordings exposed Klyczek making insulting remarks about the woman who was sexually assaulted on campus last summer.

“The president and his administration ridiculing the victim and calling the family stupid and things of that nature and how dumb can she be and blaming the victim, that is uncalled for,” said Niagara County Legislator, Dennis Virtuoso.

“When you have students saying they will rethink coming here, absolutely I think it’s very detrimental to the institution,” said Townsend.

The board named Dr. Luba Chilwniak, vice president for academic affairs, as officer in charge for up to 90 days. The school will immediately start searching for an interim president and permanent president.

Teachers hope new leadership will repair the schools’ image and relationships with the students.

Faculty members told News 4 this decision gives the college hope, but finding a new president won’t be easy.

“Finding a college president is always difficult. I want that new president to think that this institution revolves around its students, I want that person to have a good working relationship with the faculty and I want them to understand that we can’t focus on just one or two programs,” said Haseley.

The board says its committed to providing students with the safest environment possible moving forward.

Federal authorities were investigating whether or not Klyczek was involved in a bid rigging scheme related to the construction of the Niagara Falls Culinary Institute.

The $26 million facility was completed in 2012.

Related to the selection process for law firms and contractors, News 4 obtained a series of emails from 2010 and 2011, where Klyczek urged staff to push for specific contractors and firms.

MORE | Learn more about what the emails said here.

Early last month, NCCC’s Board of Trustees voted 5-4 to keep Klyczek there in order to “maintain consistency at the college” and help “ensure students receive the same strong education they have come to expect at NCCC,” a statement from Board Chairman Vincent Ginestre said.