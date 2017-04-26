News 4 takes home 3 Edward R. Murrow Awards

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Tuesday, it was announced that WIVB was the winner of three Edward R. Murrow Awards for 2017.

The awards are given to television, digital and radio organizations around the world.

“Remarkable journalism is being done every day in newsrooms across this country,” said Radio Television Digital News Associaition (RTDNA) Chair Vincent Duffy. “We’re proud to recognize the most outstanding ways journalists are keeping the public informed, holding the powerful accountable and enhancing the quality of life in their communities.”

751 regional awards were given in 16 categories this season.

WIVB took home the Small Market Television Station awards for Investigative Reporting (News 4 digs deeper into a death at a nursing home), News Series (News 4 Special: Inside the Epidemic) and Newscast (News 4 at 5:30).

Watch two of the winning entries below:

And watch News 4 live every day here.