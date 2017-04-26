One pedestrian seriously injured in hit and run in Buffalo’s East Side

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo Police are investigating a hit and run accident which injured two pedestrians Tuesday night.

The accident occurred at East Ferry and Moselle Street just before 10 p.m.

According to police reports, two vehicles were traveling eastbound on East Ferry Street when one vehicle, a Nissan minivan, struck the other vehicle. The two vehicles started to spin with the minivan first striking a pole and then striking four other vehicles and two pedestrians in a nearby parking lot.

The two occupants of the minivan fled on foot, but were located shortly after, police said.

One of the pedestrians suffered serious physical injuries. She and the other pedestrian were transported to ECMC.

The investigation continues as police await toxicology results. .

