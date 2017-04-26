Racist graffiti found on North Tonawanda playground

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) – Racial slurs, hate speech, and phrases like “drugs are good” were found on a North Tonawanda school playground Wednesday.

The graffiti was being cleaned off of the playground at Meadow Elementary School in North Tonawanda late Wednesday afternoon, although kids were still playing on the playground.

News 4 received a picture of the graffiti with children playing on the playground Tuesday afternoon. The sender, who wanted to remain anonymous, asked why children were still being allowed to play on the playground.

The principal at Meadow Elementary School said that there is no threat to the school or students. A Meadow teacher took a class outside at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon and brought the kids back inside after the graffiti was spotted.

The principal added that she thinks the vandalism happened Monday or Tuesday because it wasn’t there over the weekend. It rained on Tuesday and no one went out to the playground.

An investigation into the graffiti’s origins is underway. The school is reviewing video taken from the area to find the culprit or culprits.

Meadow Elementary is connected to North Tonawanda High School.