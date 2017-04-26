Ramos sentenced for strangling mother of his young children

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The man who was accused of driving the getaway car in the fatal shooting of an Anchor Bar employee was sentenced in an unrelated case.

Gregory Ramos, 25, was accused of driving from the scene of the shooting that left Freddie Dizon dead in May of 2016.

Prosecutors announced in March that Ramos was convicted of possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and possession of a firearm by a subject of a domestic violence order of protection.

The charges stemmed from a high-speed chase that occurred days after the Anchor Bar shooting.

Last month, prosecutors announced that Ramos pleaded guilty to strangulation in a case of domestic violence.

Two days before the chase, prosecutors say Ramos tracked down his two young children’s 25-year-old mother at a Fargo Ave. home. During that time, she would not leave with him, so prosecutors say he dragged her off the front porch and strangled her.

They say he did this “until she turned purple and went unconscious.”

She later woke up, called police, and Ramos left.

On Wednesday, Ramos was sentenced to four years in prison and three years of post-release supervision.

When sentenced again on July 11 for crimes unrelated to the strangulation, Ramos could spend up to life in prison and pay a $1 million fine.