Red dye travels down Scajaquada Creek to Forest Lawn Cemetery

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- The red mulch dye that transformed the color of Scajaquada Creek in Lancaster and Depew traveled downstream to Forest Lawn Cemetery by Wednesday morning.

The DEC told News 4 runoff from a leaking trailer of red-dyed mulch went into the creek. Superior Pallets, located on Walden Ave. in Lancaster, said it was dyeing the mulch on Monday and the rain washed the dye into the creek.

Buffalo Niagara Riverkeeper was in Forest Lawn Cemetery on Wednesday testing the water. They told News 4 the dye is not toxic and their tests are coming back normal.

Executive Director Jill Jedlicka said this is still a good reminder of how contaminants can travel.

“Whatever happens on land, affects the water,” she said. “When we have rainfalls or snow melts it’s going to carry with it everything it picks up from the land, whether in this instance red dye that was in a storm drain, to pesticides that you apply to your lawn, to oils that have been spilled onto a parking lot or a roadway, to salt that’s laid down.”

The DEC collected samples on Tuesday and told News 4 they will analyze residual water quality impacts caused by the dye.

According to the DEC, the dye had an iron component which is non-toxic. It also had a small ammonia component, which can be toxic at high levels.

The samples the DEC took will help determine if the ammonia levels exceed acceptable standards.

We will keep you updated as those results come back.