Ruler manufacturer in Akron announces $2.9 million expansion

AKRON, N.Y. (WIVB) – The nation’s largest manufacturer of wooden rulers, yardsticks, and pencils, based in Akron, will undergo a $2.9 million expansion.

AAkron Rule Corporation will make the investment to upgrade its current facilities, as well as creating 46 new jobs and retaining 148 jobs at the company.

Empire State Development offered AAkron Rule $500,000 in performance-based Excelsior Job Program tax credits to encourage the company to make the expansion at its Akron location rather than a plant in Tennessee.

“AAkron Rule’s decision to expand in Western New York instead of expanding in another state sends a clear message that New York is open for business,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a statement Wednesday. “This expansion will help spur Erie County’s economy by creating jobs, helping this region to continue to grow and thrive for years to come.”

AAkron Rule’s current 12,000 sq. ft. manufacturing warehouse will have another 9,000 sq. ft. added to it. At the company’s injection and blow molding production site, also located on Indianola Avenue, an additional 16,000 sq. ft. will be added.

Devin Piscitelli, CEO of AAkron Rule Corporation, said that that the news of the expansion comes in time for the company’s 50th anniversary.

“This is a special time for everyone at AAkron Rule,” Piscitelli said. “This project will allow AAkron Rule to maintain our prominence within our industry, as well as being a staple within the Akron community.”