Scholar Athlete: Iroquois’ Connor Day

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – “We love him, I think he’s the best athlete in WNY. He’s definitely the best centefielder.”

High praise for the Iroquois senior Connor Day. Who, like the rest of the baseball teammates, is stuck indoors today. But, that is generally where Day does most of his damage — indoors on a wrestling mat. He is a three time ECIC winner and a three time section six champion. Taking after his father, he committed himself to the sport.

“Junior year at states, once I got on the podium, that was the turning point where I thought I want to wrestle in college.”

Connor will attend Gannon university to wrestle. That is his main sports but, like in baseball, he makes an impact in football as well.

“I found out I was a good punter so I started punting and it helped the team tremendously.”

Help is a key word for Connor. It has driven him to pursue studies in health science, where he will put his near 4.0 GPA to work at Gannon as a physicians assistant.

“I like helping people, I get good satisfaction from that.”

For now, his help goes to his fellow students as senior class president.

“Like all our events, they always turn out so great, all the decorations and everything, it’s just cool to see it come together and see everyone have fun.”

And, he won’t seen be forgotten by his coaches, either.

“Top 5 of my all time players and that’s been 45 years, so…”