Scholar Athlete: Iroquois’ Connor Day

Senior is heading to Gannon to wrestle next season.

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – “We love him, I think he’s the best athlete in WNY. He’s definitely the best centefielder.”

High praise for the Iroquois senior Connor Day. Who, like the rest of the baseball teammates, is stuck indoors today. But, that is generally where Day does most of his damage — indoors on a wrestling mat. He is a three time ECIC winner and a three time section six champion. Taking after his father, he committed himself to the sport.

“Junior year at states, once I got on the podium, that was the turning point where I thought I want to wrestle in college.”

Connor will attend Gannon university to wrestle. That is his main sports but, like in baseball, he makes an impact in football as well.

“I found out I was a good punter so I started punting and it helped the team tremendously.”

Help is a key word for Connor. It has driven him to pursue studies in health science, where he will put his near 4.0 GPA to work at Gannon as a physicians assistant.

“I like helping people, I get good satisfaction from that.”

For now, his help goes to his fellow students as senior class president.

“Like all our events, they always turn out so great, all the decorations and everything, it’s just cool to see it come together and see everyone have fun.”

And, he won’t seen be forgotten by his coaches, either.

“Top 5 of my all time players and that’s been 45 years, so…”

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s