Bills select Tre’Davious White in first round of 2017 NFL Draft

White is a cornerback from LSU. He finished his senior season as a first-team All-American and All-SEC selection.

By Published:
Florida tight end DeAndre Goolsby (30) is brought down on a reception by LSU cornerback Tre'Davious White (18) in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Oct. 17, 2015. LSU won 35-28. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Buffalo Bills selected LSU cornerback Tre’Davious White with the 27th overall pick in the NFL Draft.

White, a first-team All-American and All-SEC selection this past season, started all 12 games for the Tigers in his senior year. He finished the year with 35 tackles, 4 tackles-for-a-loss and half a sack. He also had 14 pass breakups, raking him 10th in LSU school history. He also finished the season as the most difficult cornerback to pass against, allowing just 41% of his targets to be completed.

The Bills were originally slated to pick 10th overall but traded down in the draft with the Kansas City chiefs. In return for the 10th pick, Buffalo received the 2017 27th pick and 91st pick (3rd round) as well as a first-round pick in 2018.

The NFL Draft continues on Friday evening with the second and third rounds.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s