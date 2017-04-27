Bills select Tre’Davious White in first round of 2017 NFL Draft

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Buffalo Bills selected LSU cornerback Tre’Davious White with the 27th overall pick in the NFL Draft.

Tre'Davious White, you're coming to Buffalo! We've picked the CB in the first round of the 2017 #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/m38Y99TfiE — Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) April 28, 2017

White, a first-team All-American and All-SEC selection this past season, started all 12 games for the Tigers in his senior year. He finished the year with 35 tackles, 4 tackles-for-a-loss and half a sack. He also had 14 pass breakups, raking him 10th in LSU school history. He also finished the season as the most difficult cornerback to pass against, allowing just 41% of his targets to be completed.

The Bills were originally slated to pick 10th overall but traded down in the draft with the Kansas City chiefs. In return for the 10th pick, Buffalo received the 2017 27th pick and 91st pick (3rd round) as well as a first-round pick in 2018.

The NFL Draft continues on Friday evening with the second and third rounds.