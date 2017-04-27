CEO of Buffalo Spree passes away

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The publisher and CEO of Buffalo Spree has passed away.

Larry Levite died while surrounded by his family following a brief illness.

Levite bought Buffalo Spree in 1998, changing the magazine from a quarterly publication into a monthly one. During his time with Buffalo Spree, Levite added an additional 24 publications to the company family, the magazine said.

In an interview for the magazine’s fiftieth anniversary, Levite said “I don’t manage the managers. I try to look at the bottom line and figure out how we can make our products better without spending a ton of money, but I don’t look over their shoulders.”

Before joining Buffalo Spree, Levite worked in radio sales, and later became a general manager and an owner.