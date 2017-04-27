Cheektowaga Police warn residents about “car popping”

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) – Thanks to nicer weather, the town of Cheektowaga has experienced a surge in the number of reports of people breaking into and stealing from vehicles over the last several weeks, Cheektowaga Police warned Thursday.

The incidents have mostly occurred in the early morning hours to cars parked both in the streets or in private driveways. In almost all cases, the doors on all the victimized vehicles had been left unlocked overnight.

Police are advising the public to lock their vehicle doors and store valuables out of sight if someone were to look in their vehicle.

Cheektowaga Police have stepped up patrols throughout residential areas in the town. Several arrests have been made.

Much of the activity this week has been in the Union Road, Genesee Street, and George Urban Blvd. area, although all parts of the town have been targeted, police said.

Residents are also encouraged to look out their windows occasionally and report any suspicious persons or activity to police by calling 911 immediately. Most of these cases are discovered when neighbors call police.

Cheektowaga Police assistant chief Jim Speyer said that police believe most of these incidents occur as youths walk through neighborhoods, trying vehicle doors and rummaging through the ones found unlocked.