ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Multiple fire companies responded to a large barn fire on 20a Town of Orchard Park Thursday evening.

Witnesses say they saw the barn struck by lightning around 7 p.m. before it became fully engulfed in flames. Crews at the scene say no one was injured.

According to neighbors, the barn was at the center of a dispute because of its condition.

The fire is under investigation.