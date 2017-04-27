Driver crashes into pole after suffering seizure in Tonawanda

CITY OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Buffalo man crashed into a pole in the city of Tonawanda Wednesday afternoon after suffering an apparent seizure.

According to Tonawanda City Police, the 24-year-old Buffalo man was traveling north on Delaware Street in the city when he veered over the center lines, crossed the southbound lane and crashed his Buick sedan into a pole at the intersection of Delaware and Grove Street.

The driver was incoherent at the scene and had no recollection of the crash. Tonawanda Police learned from the man’s family that he has a history of seizures. He was transported to ECMC for minor injuries.

No power was lost in the area and the street remained closed for about an hour.