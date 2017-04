BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Crews will be busy Thursday trying to figure out what caused an early morning fire.

They rushed to a fire at an apartment complex on Oakmont Ave. off of Edison around 3:30 a.m.

Officials at the scene say the fire started in an apartment. Crews worked fast to keep it from spreading.

Overall, the fire caused $40,000 in damage.

The people who live there were not home at the time. No one was hurt.