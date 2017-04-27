Erie County Legislature wants ride-sharing by Fourth of July holiday

FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2016 file photo, a driver displaying Lyft and Uber stickers on his front windshield drops off a passenger in downtown Los Angeles, Calif. Passengers arriving at Los Angeles International Airport will be allowed to leave in an UberX car starting Thursday, Jan. 21. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Members of the Erie County Legislature want ride-sharing services available in time for America’s birthday.

The current start date for allowing ride-sharing services in upstate New York is July 8. The date is 90 days after New York State enacted legislation approving ride-sharing for upstate.

The Erie County Legislature passed a unanimous resolution Thursday to petition New York State to revise the start to include the Independence Day holiday.

Erie County Legislature majority leader Joseph Lorigo said that the Fourth of July holiday historically has seen a spike in DWIs and fatal accidents caused by drunk driving.

“I think common sense suggests that adjustments can be made to speed up the process and get Uber and Lyft operational by July 1,” Lorigo said.

 

 

