Erie County to receive $16 million in funding to combat opiate crisis

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Erie County will receive $16 million in funding from New York State to help combat the opiate epidemic which has already claimed 55 lives in 2017.

New York State has allotted $213 million in the state budget for opiate crisis services statewide.

The funding will be used for outpatient services, treatment, housing, and other services.

State, county, and local officials announced the funding at a press conference at Horizon Health Services on East Amherst Street in Buffalo Thursday.

“I look at this like a disease- it’s a sickness,” New York State Assembly member Crystal Peoples-Strokes said. “You cure sickness by utilizing healing systems.”

Peoples-Strokes added that she will soon be introducing legislation to the NYS Assembly to provide access for anyone to be trained in how to administer Narcan.

“Years ago, we were all taught how to do CPR,” Peoples-Strokes said. “Now, we should all be encouraged to know how to use Narcan, to make sure that these things don’t happen to anyone else.”

Between 2010 and 2015, Erie County experienced a 256% increase in drug deaths, the highest percentage increase in the state. Last month, seven people in Erie County died within a 24-hour period due to a deadly batch of heroin.

NYS Sen. Chris Jacobs, R-Buffalo, said that the way to stop the epidemic in Erie County is by funding programs that have the potential to save lives.

“It’s critical that we direct more resources to this crisis, which touches every race, every neighborhood,” Jacobs said.

Avi Israel, of Buffalo-based Save the Michaels of the World, a group dedicated to raising awareness about prescription drug addiction, also spoke at the press conference. Israel’s son, Michael, took his own life in 2011 after developing an addiction to prescription narcotic painkillers to treat his Crohn’s disease.

“Addiction is in every zip code,” Israel warned.