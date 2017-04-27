‘Every Bottom Covered’ diaper bank has new home at Delavan Grider Center

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Since ‘Every Bottom Covered’ officially became a 501c3 non-profit in May of 2016, diaper donations have been pouring in.

“I would say several thousand diapers already in my possession and then with the monetary donations that I received I’m able to purchase several more,” said Raziya Hill, Every Bottom Covered Founder and Executive Director.

Founder Raziya Hill has been collecting diapers and distributing them from her Buffalo home for several months, but overtime the quantity has become tough to keep up with.

“It’s hard to just live your everyday life when you’re stepping over diapers and I’m wrapping in my home on the kitchen table it just got really overwhelming to do it in the house,” said Hill.

But thanks to a new partnership with the Delavan Grider Center in Buffalo’s east side, ‘Every Bottom Covered’ now has a new hub.

“We have a of single mothers coming in. We have the workforce development here so they are able to bring their children in while looking for jobs. Most are toddlers and babies, seemed to be a good fit,” said Candace Moppins, Delavan Grider Center Executive Director.

“It takes the personal pressure off of me but really opens up the possibility of how many families we can reach,” said Hill.

Single moms and families who qualify will be able to sign up for services and pick up diapers at the center. A need that’s unmet for many Buffalo families.

“The financial assistance that they receive often doesn’t cover the expense of diapers,” said Moppins.

Raziya Hill is planning on going to Washington D.C. next month to lobby for diaper need in Western New York. She also says volunteers are needed to help wrap and distribute diapers.

