Family of teen who died in Lockport fire supports judge’s decision

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) —The 14-year-old who helped start the Aug. 10 Lockport fire that killed his best friend received a deserving sentence, said the parents of the deceased teen.
Ann and Mark Phillips sat down exclusively with News 4 to respond to Tuesday’s final decision by a Niagara County Family Court Judge.
The teen who initially faced 10 charges — including multiple charges of burglary and arson and criminally negligent homicide — pleaded guilty instead to one count each of burglary and arson. Attorneys on both sides, and the Phillips family agreed to the plea.
The teen will spend the next year on probation. But a large portion of that, perhaps as much as six months, will be spent in inpatient care at the Western New York Children’s Psychiatric Center.
The judge came to the conclusion after the teen attempted suicide in late March, and was rushed to ECMC where he remained this week. It was the third time since the fire he had been admitted to the hospital because of mental health issues.
The trial started in February, and included trying and oftentimes emotional testimony.
“We thought it was going on too long,” said Phillips’ mother, Ann. “We don’t want to punish the other kid. We want him to get the help that he needed. It was never about punishing him. And juvenile detention was never on the table.”
During sentencing, the judge noted the fire has, in some aspects, divided the Lockport community. The Phillips family — and the family of the teen who stood rial — have helped to shoulder that burden as well, being on the receiving end of both sides.
“There’s a lot of people that I only know now because of this,” Ann Phillips said. “The community has been fantastic. I have people coming up to me at work, and one mother came up to me, I think it was about two weeks ago. I didn’t know her. She was a young mother, she had a little girl with her, and she hugged me, and said, in case you haven’t had a hug lately. I didn’t know who she was.”
In the months since Aug. 10, Ann Phillips often took to social media, where she would find both comfort and anguish. But her words after the judge’s final gavel singled a new chapter. Her post read simply: “It’s finally over,” referring to the trial, rather than void left by her boy who will be forever 14.
“That’ll never be over. There will always be a hole in my heart,” she said. “Now we can focus on healing, as a community and as a family.”