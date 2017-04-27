Family of teen who died in Lockport fire supports judge’s decision

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) —The 14-year-old who helped start the Aug. 10 Lockport fire that killed his best friend received a deserving sentence, said the parents of the deceased teen.

Although the chance for juvenile detention wasn’t part of the plea deal, state law allows up to 18 months as a maximum penalty in a family court case such as this. The teen was also ordered to pay the maximum restitution allowed, $1,500.

The teen is expected to be released to WNYCPC when his doctors feel he is well enough to be discharged. He will then spend four to six months at the facility, before spending the rest on probation.