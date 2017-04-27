Family of teen who died in Lockport fire supports judge’s decision

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) —The 14-year-old who helped start the Aug. 10 Lockport fire that killed his best friend received a deserving sentence, said the parents of the deceased teen.

“I wasn’t looking for him to go to jail the rest of his life or pay restitution for what happened to Joe,” said Joe Phillips’ father, Mark. “I know he was one of Joe’s best friends. And I’m just glad that he’s going to get the help that he needs and hopefully, it’s enough help for him.”

Ann and Mark Phillips sat down exclusively with News 4 to respond to Tuesday’s final decision by a Niagara County Family Court Judge.

The teen who initially faced 10 charges — including multiple charges of burglary and arson and criminally negligent homicide — pleaded guilty instead to one count each of burglary and arson. Attorneys on both sides, and the Phillips family agreed to the plea.

The teen will spend the next year on probation. But a large portion of that, perhaps as much as six months, will be spent in inpatient care at the Western New York Children’s Psychiatric Center.

The judge came to the conclusion after the teen attempted suicide in late March, and was rushed to ECMC where he remained this week. It was the third time since the fire he had been admitted to the hospital because of mental health issues.

The trial started in February, and included trying and oftentimes emotional testimony.

“We thought it was going on too long,” said Phillips’ mother, Ann. “We don’t want to punish the other kid. We want him to get the help that he needed. It was never about punishing him. And juvenile detention was never on the table.”

Although the chance for juvenile detention wasn’t part of the plea deal, state law allows up to 18 months as a maximum penalty in a family court case such as this. The teen was also ordered to pay the maximum restitution allowed, $1,500.
“I think about Joe everyday,” Mark Phillips said. “Even at the trial today, Joe’s picture was next to me all day, kept thinking about him, and he was there watching. And I know he’s hoping that his friend will come out OK, too. That’s the way Joe is.”

During sentencing, the judge noted the fire has, in some aspects, divided the Lockport community. The Phillips family — and the family of the teen who stood rial — have helped to shoulder that burden as well, being on the receiving end of both sides.

“There’s a lot of people that I only know now because of this,” Ann Phillips said. “The community has been fantastic. I have people coming up to me at work, and one mother came up to me, I think it was about two weeks ago. I didn’t know her. She was a young mother, she had a little girl with her, and she hugged me, and said, in case you haven’t had a hug lately. I didn’t know who she was.”

But there is also guilt, that, like the memory of her son, will likely never subside.
“This was devastating. I mean, we had firemen at risk, we had their lives at risk,” Ann Phillips said, tearing up. “This fire went on for days. The community had to evacuate. This was no small thing. This was huge. And the guilt I felt … for all of it. I am so sorry that everybody had to go through that.”

In the months since Aug. 10, Ann Phillips often took to social media, where she would find both comfort and anguish. But her words after the judge’s final gavel singled a new chapter. Her post read simply: “It’s finally over,” referring to the trial, rather than void left by her boy who will be forever 14.

“That’ll never be over. There will always be a hole in my heart,” she said. “Now we can focus on healing, as a community and as a family.”

The teen is expected to be released to WNYCPC when his doctors feel he is well enough to be discharged. He will then spend four to six months at the facility, before spending the rest on probation.

 

