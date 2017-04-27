Food Truck Thursdays are back at Niagara Square

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Western New Yorkers are able to enjoy another sure sign of the season this week: Food Truck Thursdays have returned to Niagara Square.

The third season for the lunchtime tradition kicked off at 11 a.m. Thursday, and lines quickly formed as people gathered to grab a bite.

A lot of Western New Yorkers really seem to love the food truck scene and every year the options continue to grow.

This year, there are two dozen food trucks taking part in Food Truck Thursdays on a rotating basis.

More than a dozen trucks took part in the season opener this week, including Gourm-Asian Bistro, Ted’s, Franks Gourmet Hot Dogs, Green Acres Ice Cream, Sweet Melody’s, Flaming Fish, Cheesecake Guy, Rudy’s Kitchen, Lomo Lomo, Louisiana Cookery, Tuk Tea, Mineo and Sapio, Street Café, and Niagara Café. They will be on Niagara Square through 3 p.m. Thursday.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown noted the Food Truck Thursdays started with only eight vendors back in 2015, and the growth in the food truck scene reflects growth in the Buffalo economy.

The small fee paid by the vendors participating in this weekly event goes toward beautification of Niagara Square, which will be under construction for a few weeks this summer. During those weeks, the food trucks will set up in another nearby location.

Food Truck Thursdays continue through September.