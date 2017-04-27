Nordstrom feels social media sting over $425 muddy jeans

The Associated Press Published:

NEW YORK (AP modified) — Department store Nordstrom is getting dragged through the mud on social media for selling a pair of dirty-looking jeans for $425.

Nordstrom’s website says the jeans have a “caked-on muddy coating” to embody “rugged, Americana workwear.” A matching mud denim jacket goes for the same price.

Some social media users criticized Nordstrom for selling high-priced jeans that they say mocked blue-collar workers.

Mike Rowe, who hosted the TV show “Dirty Jobs,” said in a Facebook post that the jeans were an example of the country’s “war on work” and called them “a costume for wealthy people who see work as ironic.”

Representatives at Nordstrom Inc. did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Efforts to reach PRPS, which makes the jeans and jacket, were unsuccessful.

Reebok decided to poke fun at Nordstrom by selling a “sweat-soaked” t-shirt. The item is listed as sold out on the company’s website. Its price is $425 — the same as Nordstrom’s dirty-looking jeans.

Reebok described the shirt saying “We’re putting in the hard work for you and giving you a pre-sweated tee for that post-workout look and smell.”

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s