Off-duty police officer stops robbery suspect in Kenmore

KENMORE, N.Y. (WIVB) – Officer Christopher Ryan was off-duty Wednesday evening, driving through Kenmore, when he heard the sound of glass breaking.

The Town of Tonawanda police officer observed 19-year-old Tyler Willamson fleeing the scene of the McDonalds at 3354 Sheridan Drive.

According to police reports, Williamson, a Lackawanna resident, had just brandished a baseball bat at the clerk and demanded cash. The clerk gave Williamson an undetermined amount of cash, and the suspect left the store, using the bat to smash a glass door as he walked out.

Ryan lost sight of Williamson several time but was able to track him down and apprehend him about two blocks away, without incident.

Williamson is being held in Town of Tonawanda jail, awaiting arraignment.

He is charged with robbery, menacing, criminal mischief and weapons possession.