Possible golf ball materials prompt recall of Wegmans has brown products

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — McCain Foods USA is expanding their recall of frozen hash brown products.

The products may contain hard plastic or rubber pieces used as golf ball materials. The materials may have been “inadvertently harvested with potatoes,” McCain says.

The original April 21 recall included Roundy’s and Harris Teeter Brand Hash Browns. It now includes Wegmans brand 28-ounce bags of frozen O’Brien Hash Browns with the UPC number 07789036523.

The Wegmans products were made on October 21. They have a production code that reads B161021.

Anyone with questions about the voluntary recall can call McCain Foods USA at (630) 857-4533 or (630) 857-4423 Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. until 3 p.m. EST.