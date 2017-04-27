Recruit New York looking for hundreds of volunteer firefighters

WILSON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Each year, hundreds of men and women step up and become part of volunteer fire departments. Towns and villages across the state rely on these volunteers to keep the residents the safe. Each year, volunteer firefighters save tax payers more than $3 billion dollars.

Across the state, more volunteer firefighters are needed and through joint efforts, departments and the state are looking for more people to volunteer. This Saturday, from 10am until 2pm, the Wilson fire department, located at 250 Young Street, will be holding an open house. Those interested in being a part of the department can come out and get a look at the trucks and engines, try on the gear, hear about the training, and see what it takes to become a firefighter.

