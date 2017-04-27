Recruit New York looking for hundreds of volunteer firefighters

By Published:

 

WILSON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Each year, hundreds of men and women step up and become part of volunteer fire departments. Towns and villages across the state rely on these volunteers to keep the residents the safe. Each year, volunteer firefighters save tax payers more than $3 billion dollars.

Across the state, more volunteer firefighters are needed and through joint efforts, departments and the state are looking for more people to volunteer. This Saturday, from 10am until 2pm, the Wilson fire department, located at 250 Young Street, will be holding an open house.  Those interested in being a part of the department can come out and get a look at the trucks and engines, try on the gear, hear about the training, and see what it takes to become a firefighter. 

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s