Scholar Athlete: West Seneca West’s Paige Cocina

West Seneca West senior is a three sport athlete.

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – “The West Seneca West girls lacrosse team is off to a perfect start to the season.

“Right now we are 4-0, so that’s pretty good!”

Paige Cocina plays midfield for the Indians and is a big part of their offense. Netting a hat trick in a victory on Monday.

“Being in control and helping out the girls we work together really well and it is fun to score.”

This spring marks the end of a long career with sports at West, she also played soccer and basketball. Captaining all three squads her senior season.

“I talk to the girls a lot. I like to help them out as much as possible. They know they can come to me with any problems and I always talk to them before games.”

Inside the class room Paige loves science.

“We only have one class like this in WNY so it is really exciting and we do a lot of stuff that they do at the college level. We write up a lot of labs. It is a lab based course.”

And next year she will she will combine sciences and sports. Playing lacrosse down the thruway at Mercyhurst while studying sports medicine.

“It will be sports medicine with a concentration on physical therapy and a minor in exercise science. My fondest memory is playing with the girls and winning and I am going to go out on a limb and say we are going to win section six that will be my favorite part.”

Related Posts

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s