Scholar Athlete: West Seneca West’s Paige Cocina

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – “The West Seneca West girls lacrosse team is off to a perfect start to the season.

“Right now we are 4-0, so that’s pretty good!”

Paige Cocina plays midfield for the Indians and is a big part of their offense. Netting a hat trick in a victory on Monday.

“Being in control and helping out the girls we work together really well and it is fun to score.”

This spring marks the end of a long career with sports at West, she also played soccer and basketball. Captaining all three squads her senior season.

“I talk to the girls a lot. I like to help them out as much as possible. They know they can come to me with any problems and I always talk to them before games.”

Inside the class room Paige loves science.

“We only have one class like this in WNY so it is really exciting and we do a lot of stuff that they do at the college level. We write up a lot of labs. It is a lab based course.”

And next year she will she will combine sciences and sports. Playing lacrosse down the thruway at Mercyhurst while studying sports medicine.

“It will be sports medicine with a concentration on physical therapy and a minor in exercise science. My fondest memory is playing with the girls and winning and I am going to go out on a limb and say we are going to win section six that will be my favorite part.”