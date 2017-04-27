Sheriff: Dunkirk man jailed after selling heroin to cops multiple times

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Dunkirk man has been charged with selling drugs to undercover law enforcement officers.

Angel Lopez, 28, was arrested on a warrant in Mayville. He was charged with criminal sale and criminal possession of a controlled substance after authorities say he sold heroin to the Southern Tier Regional Drug Task Force on multiple occasions.

The arrest is the result of months of investigation into heroin trafficking in Dunkirk.

Lopez was committed to the Chautauqua County Jail on no bail.