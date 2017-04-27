Site of fatal hit-and-run accident could get a new sidewalk



WHEATFIELD, N.Y. (WIVB) – A hit-and-run accident in November, 2014 took the life of Ryan Fischer, 16, along a dark, dangerous section of a Wheatfield road. The state is now putting up nearly $800,000 to pave a sidewalk where the teenager was killed, but that is not a sure thing.

A makeshift monument marks the place where Fischer lost his life on the night of November 20, 2014, while walking along Krueger Road with his girlfriend, Leeza Kalish.

It would take almost another year before charges would be filed against the driver, Anthony DiFilippo, who served a 6-month prison sentence, and is serving a 5-year probation stint. Earlier this month, Ryan’s mother, Lisa Fischer was charged with trying to run DiFilippo down, and she now faces three felonies.

At the time of the fatal accident, a deep ditch ran alongside Krueger Road, forcing pedestrians to walk on the pavement. Since then the town has filled in the ditch, and more than 6,000 people signed petitions to install a new sidewalk.

Last week, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the state would provide a $756,000 grant for the Town of Wheatfield to pave a sidewalk along Krueger Road which is about one mile long.

Town Supervisor Robert Cliffe said the state money is an “80/20 grant”, meaning “There is $189,000 the town would have to come up with, either by charging it back to the people in that area– through a special district tax–or by the town just paying it.”

But Cliffe says some townspeople don’t think Wheatfield needs more sidewalks, prefering country roads, while others say there is a greater need along busier highways.

“If you sit out there on one of the porches, which I have done, and you just sit there for a while, you do see an awful lot of walking traffic–and under good weather–bicycles riding along. I really hate to be around and see this happen again.”

While Wheatfield does have a few sidewalks, Cliffe said those were built by the state and Niagara County. If Wheatfield does go ahead and put the sidewalk in along Krueger Road, it would be the first sidewalk actually built by the town.

Wheatfield’s town board meets Monday for the first time since the state grant was announced. Cliffe said townspeople can let the board know what they prefer want to do with that state grant, and town officials are bracing for a big turnout.