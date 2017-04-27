SUV runs red light, strikes unmarked state trooper vehicle in Wellsville

WELLSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) – An SUV driven by a 73-year-old woman struck an unmarked New York State Police vehicle Wednesday afternoon after the driver of the SUV failed to stop at a red light.

According to New York State Police reports, the SUV failed to stop at a red light at the intersection of State Route 417 and Madison Street and was struck by an unmarked New York State Police vehicle, a 2016 Chrysler 200. No emergency lights were activated before or after this time.

Both drivers were transported to Jones Memorial Hospital with injuries.

No charges have been filed at this time. The investigation is ongoing.