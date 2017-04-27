SUV runs red light, strikes unmarked state trooper vehicle in Wellsville

By Published:

WELLSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) – An SUV driven by a 73-year-old woman struck an unmarked New York State Police vehicle Wednesday afternoon after the driver of the SUV failed to stop at a red light.

According to New York State Police reports, the SUV failed to stop at a red light at the intersection of State Route 417 and Madison Street and was struck by an unmarked New York State Police vehicle, a 2016 Chrysler 200. No emergency lights were activated before or after this time.

Both drivers were transported to Jones Memorial Hospital with injuries.

No charges have been filed at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s