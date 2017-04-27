‘Whiz Kid’ from Williamsville has students and teachers talking again

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Remember the “Whiz Kid” from Williamsville? He has students and teachers talking again because of a new app he helped create.

The last time we checked in with Gregg Mojica, he was still a student at Canisius High School. He graduated and went straight into the honors college at the University at Buffalo to study business.

Now, he’s splitting his time between Buffalo and San Francisco. At 18 years old, he is already an executive with a California-based computer company.

Gregg used his coding skills to create something called “Gradology.”

The program offers incentives for students to succeed. Gradology provides prizes to kids who meet their testing goals.

Schools also get a bit of kickback that they can use to buy classroom supplies.

“Every time students do well, the schools also do well,” Gregg said. “And they’re actually getting rewards as well.”

Students and teachers at Gregg’s alma mater have started testing the program.

“We have a commitment…to help Buffalo out and to have an impact,” Gregg says. He anticipates a nationwide launch later this year.

“I fly back and forth between San Francisco and Buffalo on a very frequent basis, probably every 3 weeks or so,” Gregg says.

UB Director and Associate Dean for Undergraduate Education Dr. Andrew McConnell Stott says “Gregg is a very exceptional young man, so we wanted to make sure that our structure was here to accommodate him and to find ways for him to be able to do what he wanted to do.”

When asked what is next for him, Gregg replied “We want to expand this and really have an impact on students.”

Gregg had initially considered going to school out west. His parents love the fact that he has stayed close to home at UB, and is just commuting to San Francisco for work.

Gregg and his colleagues are working on Apple and Android apps. They’re also pitching it to more school districts, and again, they expect a nationwide launch later this year.

MORE | Find out more about Gradology here.