Woman charged after giving sister’s name, DOB to trooper

Kelly M. Crawford

PORTVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Portville woman is facing charges after New York State Police say she claimed to be her sister during a traffic stop.

Kelly M .Crawford, 36, was charged with second degree criminal impersonation, third degree aggravated unlicensed operation, and vehicle and traffic violations Wednesday.

Crawford was stopped on ST-417 for speeding and tinted windows and did not have a driver’s license or photo ID with her at the time of the stop.

According to New York State Police, Crawford gave her sister’s name and date of birth to the trooper interviewing her. Crawford’s true identity was then determined and she was arrested and transported for processing.

She was issued appearance tickets returnable to the Town of Portville Court for June.

