Akron School District will name baseball field after former teacher, coach

AKRON, NEW YORK (WIVB) – The Akron School District will formally dedicate the varsity baseball diamond after a retired teacher, athletic director, and long-time coach.

The diamond will officially be called Thomas Wetzen Field. A naming ceremony will be held 4:30 p.m. May 10 at the field, just before the first pitch of the Tigers vs. the Roy-Hart Rams baseball game.

If it rains, the dedication will be held 4:30 p.m. May 12 during the team’s final home game of the season.

Last year, a presentation was made to Wetzen during the Athletic Hall of Fame ceremony.

Wetzen served as varsity baseball coach for ACS from 1956-1989, earning 230 documented wins with Niagara-Orleans League titles in ’64, ’66, ’67 and ’75 and Sectional titles in ’66, ’67, ’68, ’72 and ’74. Wetzen was also the head football coach from 1953-1981 compiling 105 wins and six league titles. He served as football and baseball representative to Section VI for many years and received several awards for sportsmanship and devotion to the game. Wetzen was an inaugural recipient of the Niagara-Orleans League Foundation Award and ACS Athletic Wall of Fame selection.

For more information about the dedication, please contact the District Office at (716)542-5006.