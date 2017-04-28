Bills draft wide receiver Zay Jones in 2nd round

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Buffalo Bills drafted wide receiver Zay Jones from East Carolina in the second round of the NFL Draft.

Buffalo traded up with the St. Louis Rams to take Jones 37th overall.

Jones had a standout career as a receiver at East Carolina. He set the NCAA record for career receptions with 399. He also set the single season record for receptions with 158.He saw action in 50 games with the Pirates and started in 41 of them.

Jones’ wide receivers coach his senior season is now on the Buffalo Bills staff. Phil McGeoghan was added to Sean McDermott’s staff in February.