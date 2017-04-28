Bills draft wide receiver Zay Jones in 2nd round

Wide receiver owns the NCAA record for receptions in a career.

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Buffalo Bills drafted wide receiver Zay Jones from East Carolina in the second round of the NFL Draft.

Buffalo traded up with the St. Louis Rams to take Jones 37th overall.

Jones had a standout career as a receiver at East Carolina. He set the NCAA record for career receptions with 399. He also set the single season record for receptions with 158.He saw action in 50 games with the Pirates and started in 41 of them.

Jones’ wide receivers coach his senior season is now on the Buffalo Bills staff. Phil McGeoghan was added to Sean McDermott’s staff in February.

 

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s